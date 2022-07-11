HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,244.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,601,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 17,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

