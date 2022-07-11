HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 240.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $419.22.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.