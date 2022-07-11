Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.11

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 2739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.