Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

