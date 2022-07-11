Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 214,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,427,258 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

