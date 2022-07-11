Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 19th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of HR stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

