Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.78 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854 shares of company stock worth $260,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

