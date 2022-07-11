Head-To-Head Comparison: Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) vs. Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Fujitsu pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.06% 11.06% 5.74% Bankinter 57.49% 8.83% 0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Bankinter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $31.95 billion 0.82 $1.63 billion $1.63 16.27 Bankinter $2.43 billion 1.93 $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bankinter 0 5 2 0 2.29

Bankinter has a consensus price target of $5.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Bankinter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Summary

Bankinter beats Fujitsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu (Get Rating)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 379 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.