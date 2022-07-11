Head-To-Head Analysis: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 ON24 0 5 1 0 2.17

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.59, indicating a potential upside of 151.21%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than ON24.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ON24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.60 -$53.67 million ($0.75) -1.37 ON24 $203.61 million 2.39 -$24.26 million ($0.77) -13.47

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -41.05% -87.63% -33.22% ON24 -18.27% -10.44% -7.69%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

