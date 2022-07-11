Head-To-Head Analysis: Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) and Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Northgate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 1.81 $1.69 billion $1.40 11.89 Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandvik AB (publ) and Northgate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 6 0 2.56 Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Northgate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 15.11% 19.12% 9.97% Northgate N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northgate has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Northgate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Northgate (Get Rating)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

