Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

