Haven Protocol Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $292,220.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,396.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.57 or 0.05582085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00246785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00634363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00071873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00508468 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,374,556 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.