Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harpoon Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of 384.54%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 695.38%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -366.46% -112.69% -45.73% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 3.72 -$116.72 million ($2.31) -1.15 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.32

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its preclinical stage product is HPN601 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate its proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

