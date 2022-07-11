Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 925 ($11.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.75 ($15.21).

HL stock opened at GBX 814.60 ($9.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,053.02.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

