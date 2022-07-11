Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HLGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 925 ($11.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.75 ($15.21).

HL stock opened at GBX 814.60 ($9.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678.50 ($20.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 833.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,053.02.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

