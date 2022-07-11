H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

