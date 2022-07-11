GXChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,343.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $6,343.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.