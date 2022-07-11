GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,876 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,876 ($22.72) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price objective on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.42).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,763.40 ($21.35). 4,990,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,020. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,745.94. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,676.88.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.