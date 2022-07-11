GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,876 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,876 ($22.72) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price objective on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.42).
GSK stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,763.40 ($21.35). 4,990,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,020. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,745.94. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,676.88.
GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
