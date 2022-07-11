Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $16.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

