GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
