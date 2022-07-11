Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

