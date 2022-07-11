Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GBX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

