Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.79

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 3096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

