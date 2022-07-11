Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.79

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 3096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

