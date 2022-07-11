Gitcoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $34.07 million and $6.98 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00011659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

