Gifto Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and $2.08 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

