Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 43.95 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.55. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.40 ($0.93).

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,527.60).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

