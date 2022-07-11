GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $24,060.26 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00249967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.