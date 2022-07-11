Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $16,175,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

