Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 500 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

BATRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

