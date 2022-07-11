Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLMD. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.