Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 7.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.37. Approximately 114,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 904,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$600.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74.

In other news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Also, Director Dominic Docherty acquired 19,570 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$139,925.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,065.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

