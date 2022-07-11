Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 7.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.37. Approximately 114,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 904,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$600.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.