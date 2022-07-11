Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

