Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49.

About Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

