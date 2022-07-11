Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.50. 9,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,214,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,062,000 after acquiring an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,046,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

