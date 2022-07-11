Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 9,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,214,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

About Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.