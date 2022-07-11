Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.94) to €33.30 ($34.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($52.60) to €52.50 ($54.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

