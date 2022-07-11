Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FCX stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

