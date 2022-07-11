Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Cut to €51.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$19.60 during trading hours on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365. Fraport has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

