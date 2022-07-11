Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPRUY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($57.29) to €51.00 ($53.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.87. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

