Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 50,917 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,917 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

