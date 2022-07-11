Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $481.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.11. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $490.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

