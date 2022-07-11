Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

