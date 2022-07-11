Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

