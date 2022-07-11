Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 9,043 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $299.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.71.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

