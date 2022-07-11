Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $190.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

