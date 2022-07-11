Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

