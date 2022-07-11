Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 0.74. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

