Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.83 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.