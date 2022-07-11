Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.85. 12,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

