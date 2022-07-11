Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.63. 2,111,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,232,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

